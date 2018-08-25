Sherbrooke baseball program for kids with special needs delivers big league fun

The bases were loaded when Enzo Marcantoni came to the plate. The last batter of the night, he was hoping to live out that a familiar baseball dream — clear the bases and bring everyone home.

On a warm, late summer evening, a few pitches went by before the 14-year-old connected. He went from first, then second, then third, and finally home, sliding in safely — with a little help from his dad.

"He loves it," says his dad Walter Marcantoni. "He looks forward to it."

Monday nights have been the highlight of the summer for Enzo and his six teammates.

They play for the Équipe de baseball adapté STA, also known as the Sherbrooke Blue Jays, an adapted baseball team open to all players, boys and girls, of school age who have physical or mental disabilities.

It's free to join. The team meets up every week for a game with very few rules other than having fun.

Marcantoni says the games give Enzo "a chance to connect with his peers and enjoy a sport he loves."

Something fun to do

Geneviève Vallée, a teacher at École du Touret, a school for children with disabilities in Sherbrooke, started the team last summer.

She said she wanted her students and son to have something fun to do over the summer.

It started with five players, including her son, Charles-Henri Terrien. He has ADHD as well as social and motor developmental issues.

"Last year, he gained confidence," Vallée said. "That's why this year he's in the Sherbrooke league, he plays with the Sherbrooke Phoenix."

And yet, Charles-Henri still joins in on Monday night games, where there are no innings and nobody keeps score.

Faster than a cheetah

If Enzo Marcantoni is all about batting, Evan Pearson-Bodin is all about running. He likes to steal bases.

"I can run faster than a cheetah," he said adding that next to him, "cheetahs are slow."

His mom, Julie Pearson, sometimes plays catcher, reminding him him to wear his helmet and about the risk of stealing.

When Evan plays, he goes all out, and sometimes forgets that getting caught off the base may result in him getting out and heading back to the bench prematurely.

Evan has autism and playing baseball helps him improve his social skills. The team is also one of few free adapted activities available in the Eastern Townships.

"Evan has done adapted biking and adapted rock climbing, but every time we have to pay," says his mom.

Pearson is happy to invest all she can in her son's life, "but it's not all families that can afford it," she says, adding "there should be more activities accessible to all."

Baseball Québec, the Blue Jays Foundation and Sherbrooke store Sport Trans-action have been sponsoring the team, providing uniforms and equipment.

But volunteers keep the Blue Jays going. With only seven players, Vallée relies on adults and other children to come and play against the team and make the evening resemble a real game as much as possible.

Next year, she wants to welcome older players and players from not only her school, but readaptation centres and other organizations.

"If we have too many players than we'll do two nights, she said. "That will be a great problem to deal with."