Sheri Biggs wins Republican nod for U.S. House in South Carolina over Trump-backed candidate

On Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, who switched districts following her inappropriate behavior at Beetlejuice The Musical and cratering support, will find out if her political career survives the scandal.She goes into the race as the favorite. There’s been little public polling of the primary, but a Kaplan Strategies survey conducted in late May found the congresswoman at 40 percent, with all of her GOP opponents stuck in the single digits. Her name recognition blows away that of the other Republi