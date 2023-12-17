Sheridan Smith talks creating "realistic" plane crash in new show

Paramount+

Sheridan Smith has opened up about creating a "realistic" plane crash in her new show The Castaways.

Based on Lucy Clarke's best-selling novel of the same name, the survival thriller from Paramount+ tells the story of two sisters named Lori and Erin, played by Smith and Céline Buckens respectively.

When Erin fails to board a flight to Fiji, Lori embarks on the journey alone. When the plane crashes and fails to arrive at its destination everyone on board is presumed dead but Erin is determined to uncover the truth.

Speaking to Digital Spy about the crash sequence, Smith said it hasn't given her any lasting fears about flying while revealing what went on behind the scenes.

"I'm alright flying, thank god. And I have been on a flight since," she said before praising the "incredible" team behind the "genius" special effects.

"Basically, everybody who was on the plane was amazing because it was just still and all the Greek crew had water splashing at the window, everyone was screaming, lights were going out and we had a walkie talkie in front of us and the boys would be going '1, 2, 3 shake!' And '1, 2, 3, left!' And it worked amazingly," she revealed.

"That's a bit of a giveaway, but it was amazing these guys made it look so realistic and it felt realistic in the moment. But yeah, it was good fun to film," she added.

On where the scene was shot, Smith said: "It was a plane but we were in a studio. We had all the elements of fire and special effects. The team were incredible. They made it look phenomenal."

Elsewhere, Smith also opened up about how filming the show helped her to conquer her fears, describing it as "a challenge".

The Castaways will premiere on Paramount+ on December 26, 2023.





