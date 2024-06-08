Sheriff: 1 dead, two injured in head-on crash in Butler County
Sheriff: 1 dead, two injured in head-on crash in Butler County
Sheriff: 1 dead, two injured in head-on crash in Butler County
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
Madeleine McCann went missing from a hotel room in Portugal back in 2007
The teen who was shot is now "paying the ultimate price" for playing the game, his father said.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
Halifax Regional Police have released photos of a suspect in a credit card scam that involves a fake bank employee showing up at homes, taking credit cards and then using the cards to go shopping.Police say this happened to someone in the Halifax area on May 24.The victim received a call from someone pretending to be a bank employee who told them their credit card had been cloned.The scammer pressured the cardholder to take action quickly, or risk missing an opportunity to be reimbursed.That's w
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager who was convicted of fatally shooting four students at his high school in Michigan is appealing his life sentence, his attorneys announced Friday.
Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister
Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating, say they've yet to have "in person contact" with the woman claiming to be Cherrie Mahan
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked in the nation’s capital Copenhagen Friday evening by a man who was subsequently arrested, according to her office. “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said, adding she was hit while in a public square in central Copenhagen. Police confirmed Friday on social platform X…
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge on Friday threw out murder charges filed this year against a father and a stepmother, saying there was no new evidence they killed their 5-year-old child in 1989.
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen
The family’s child hasn’t seen the 8-month-old since the end of April, according to court documents.
VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.
A person captured the terrifying moment a massive tornado touched down in the Canadian village of Edberg on June 3. The huge twister towers into the sky as onlookers watch in awe of its sheer power.
The woman convicted of murder in the deaths of two brothers run down at a crosswalk shows no remorse, refuses to take responsibility for the crash, prosecutors say.
Dr Phil echoed Trump’s conspiratorial claims about hush money verdict