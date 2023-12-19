Sheriff: 2 dead, multiple hospitalized after 2 separate crashes Monday night in northern Kentucky
Authorities said Jason Karels drowned Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3 and Gideon, 2, at his Round Lake Beach, Ill., home on June 13, 2022
‘They’re all frauds – if you were to put them all under the same scrutiny I was put under, you would have to vacate the whole goddamn building,’ Santos says
A man set off at least one fire extinguisher in the courthouse, prompting an evacuation just hours after testimony in the civil-fraud trial against Donald Trump wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon.
The dog will soon be up for adoption.
Harris Elias said his breath test produced a result of 0% alcohol, but was made to do a blood test after his arrest in Loveland.
The boy said his family spat on him and demanded he say he was Muslim
Body parts found in November in an Encino trash bin were positively identified today as the remains of a woman whose husband has been charged with killing her and her parents. Samuel Bond Haskell Jr., 35, of Tarzana, has been charged with the killings of his wife Mei Haskell, 37, and her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang …
Richard Bradley Jr, 40, was charged with three counts of murder this month, in addition to prior charges of murder and arson
One daughter had recently announced she was pregnant.
He kept the 16-year-old migrant in a trailer for nearly two weeks during the first abduction in New York, feds say.
The 48-year-old man was arrested in Florida, officials said.
The customers kicked the employees and pulled their hair, while one person in the group recorded on her phone, police said.
The prosecution is summing up the case against six defendants accused of murdering Gordon Gault in Newcastle last November
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse charges and will go to prison for trying to convince her two youngest children they were evil, possessed and needed to be punished to repent. Ruby Franke stood shackled in gray and white jail clothing as she closed her eyes and took a deep breath before pleading guilty to each of her first three charges. On the fourth, she fought back some emotion before saying: “With my deepest regret and sorrow for m
Authorities in White Settlement said the driver was apparently unaware he’d hit a pedestrian in Dallas or that there was a dead person in his passenger seat.
Sen. Ben Cardin said he felt betrayed and described the video as a "tragic situation" that created a lot of "anger and frustration."
RCMP in west-central Saskatchewan are searching for at least two suspects after a bank in Burstall, near the Alberta border, was broken into with a stolen loader early Sunday morning.Leader RCMP told CBC News that officers were called around 4 a.m. CST Sunday. Officers found a loader that had been stolen from the R.M. of Deer Forks parked amid the debris at the scene.Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant shows the loader being rammed into the bank and the ATM being stolen, RCMP said.A pi
The man is accused of fondling the woman during a foot exam, Oregon officials said.
A Toronto police officer and two suspects were injured in an early morning rollover in Etobicoke, police say.Officers with the province's carjacking task force observed what they believed to be a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex near Eva Road and Highway 427 around 5:30 a.m., police said.They allege the suspects tried to flee the scene when an officer attempted to stop them."The officers attempted to strategically box the vehicle in, in order to prevent a pursuit, and at that time the driv
MONTREAL — A Quebec woman was acquitted Monday in the 2009 deaths of her young daughters after a third trial on the same murder charges, leaving unanswered the question of who killed the girls. Adele Sorella was convicted twice of murder in the girls' killings, in 2013 and 2019, following jury trials. Both of those decisions were overturned on appeal, however, resulting in a third trial that took place without witnesses and before a judge alone. The victims, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-o