Sheriff Kelly Martinez on immigration enforcement in San Diego County
San Diego County Sheriff sat down with ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill to discuss immigration enforcement
San Diego County Sheriff sat down with ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill to discuss immigration enforcement
Barry Stein had ignored symptoms that started appearing in 1995. Now he's committed to helping people recognize the signs of colorectal cancer.
"It's NOT just you. You are NOT imagining your symptoms; look them up."
We can't all be the sharpest tool in the shed...
"FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer."
"Who’s making their appointment today?" the TV personality, who has documented her melanoma journey on social media, asked in the Instagram post on Feb. 4
"The only people that knew ... my husband, my mom and my brother, and behind closed doors I was struggling to do anything and everything," Irwin shared
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has been making a “miraculous” recovery after protecting his younger sister from the flying debris of a medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia last week, his family said.
Guest cohost Star Jones and panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin offered condolences after Hostin handed her interview questions off in the emotional moment.
The fate of the man accused of shooting and killing Adam Fresquez, 33, at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater in May 2023 is now in the hands of the jury.
New details on criminal history of man accused of violently attacking Orlando pastor's wife
Even the lip balm they gave her was a $25 itemized charge.
On World Cancer Day, we take a look at the nutrient-rich foods that can help keep your cancer risk low.
An observational study in the scientific journal Nature says that there is now some evidence that drugs like Ozempic can be used for ailments other than diabetes, including reduced risk of substance use, psychotic disorders, seizures, and neurocognitive disorders. To learn more, we talked to UBC associate professor Dr. Robin Hsiung, who studies neurology with the university's Centre for Brain Health.
The South Norfolk MP says he found out he had cancer after cutting his arm on a fence
This cordless water flosser has more than 40,000 five-star reviews (and it's on sale right now!).
Congressman Nick Langworthy and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney are calling on the Department of Defense to open the Niagara Falls air base for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations.
Seven-month-old Lottie is almost too fast for a camera to capture. The pup is coming soon to screens across the country this Sunday for the Puppy Bowl. Irene Skricki with Operation Paws for Homes said Lottie's name was Abigail when they recorded the Puppy Bowl.
An outbreak of gastrointestinal illness on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has sickened nearly 100 people.
Kylie Minogue has shared an emotional message with her followers on World Cancer Day – see her moving words and fan tributes here
Kennedy, who has refused to acknowledge vaccines don’t cause autism, later won the support of a key Senate committee, getting a step closer to confirmation.