Sheriff Officers Patrol Flooded Fort Myers Beach on Swamp Buggy
Lee County sheriff officers patrolled the flooded streets of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Sunday, August 4, as Tropical Storm Debby impacted the region.
Footage posted by the sheriff department shows officers driving through Fort Myers Beach on a swamp buggy.
“This is an important LCSO asset that is deployed during stormy weather, because of its ability to get to people in places that might be tough for other vehicles to access,” the department said.
The Lee County Sheriff