Sheriff: Splash pad shooting shows departments need more mental health resources

Two people who were aboard a World War II historical plane were killed Saturday when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Chino Airport in Southern California, firefighters said. The private Lockheed L12 aircraft was off the runway approximately 200 yards away in a grass field, when firefighters arrived around 12:35 p.m., Bryan Turner, the battalion chief with Chino Valley Fire District, told ABC News. On Monday, Yanks Air Museum in Chino, California, confirmed the identities of the individuals killed and said it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation of the incident.