Sheriff: Suspected gang member shot, killed by deputy after bringing gun to Oak Ridge gas station

A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital after falling off a ride at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, York Regional Police say.Const. James Dickson of York Regional Police said officers were called to the park at about 2:45 p.m. after the girl was injured in the fall.Dickson said police determined that there was no level of criminality and the call was in medical nature only.Operators of the Swing of the Century reported a "guest injury" at 2:35 p.m., according to Gra