Sherwood Park rugby pioneer remembered for his passion

Rugby in Alberta won't be the same without Lynn Davies.

Davies came to Canada from Wales when he was 22, and brought his national sport of rugby with him. Over six decades, he mentored countless players and was determined to create a lasting rugby community in Alberta.

Even at 82, Davies was still actively involved with his life-long team, the Strathcona Druids Rugby Football Club, celebrating Druids Day on July 6.

"Lynn was out in full force, out on the deck having a beer with the boys," said Eric Germaine a former rugby player who joined the Druids in 1976.

"He was a visionary that saw the potential from a player, to a location, in order to establish it for the betterment of the rugby community."

Lynn Davies died on July 28 in Sherwood Park.

He was nicknamed the "Codfather" after an Atlantic Canada rugby tour and was called Santa Claus by youth players, because of his full white beard.

Davies even met his wife Lorna at a rugby party in 1965. They went on to raise three children.

Lorna supported Davies in his various passions, including restoring antique tractors, travelling and his greatest passion, rugby.

"I'm not into sports myself," she said, "But I did appreciate that it was his passion."

"He had all these passions, but still probably his dearest passion was his children and our lives."

In 1960, Davies helped create a rugby club in Edmonton called the Strathcona Druids Rugby Football Club. In 1967, the team won its first of three consecutive provincial rugby championships.

Three years later, the Davies family moved to Sherwood Park which had no rugby team, so Davies set his sights on bringing rugby to the community.

Larry Wall, a longtime Sherwood Park resident, was approached by Davies in 1990 to help create a team that would become the Outlaws Rugby Football Club.

"Lynn was the activist behind bringing all of that together," Wall said.

"There was a number of us who were really motivated by the aspect of being able to provide a place for youth, and young adults to play rugby in their community."

Once the Outlaws started playing rugby they needed a home field, so Davies helped secure a lease in 1994 on a field formerly owned by the Edmonton Gun Club.

