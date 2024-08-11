Sherwood season two: what to know about James Graham's returning BBC detective show

James Graham’s TV show Sherwood caused a splash when it first aired in 2022.

Starring David Morrissey and Robert Glenister as two rival police officers investigating a gruesome murder, it was hailed as “the best BBC drama of the year so far”, was nominated for three BAFTAs, winning one and garnered a loyal fanbase.

Now, it’s back for another season of tension in the former mining town of Sherwood, Nottinghamshire – here’s what you need to know about the cast, release date and plot.

When’s it coming out?

We don’t yet have a release date, but given the show is slated to come out sometime during 2024, it should be in the next couple of months. Stay tuned.

What’s the plot?

Harry Summers (MICHAEL BALOGUN), Denis Bottomley (DAVID HAREWOOD) (BBC/House Productions/Vishal Sharma)

Sherwood season one told the story of Sherwood the town, and was loosely based on two real-life murders in 2004, which rocked Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, where writer James Graham grew up.

Years ago, it was discovered that undercover police officers (or ‘spycops’) had been used to infiltrate the miners’ strike that took place in Sherwood during the 1980s. With wounds from those investigations still raw, DCI Ian St Clair finds himself having to solve the crossbow murder of union member Gary Jackson, which he quickly discovers is related to the spycop fiasco. Together with rival cop DI Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister), the pair set out to solve the crime.

In season two, we return to Sherwood, but this time around there are two new families in town: the Bottomleys and the Bransons. There’s a new Sheriff of Nottingham, who’s trying to stop a proposed new mine from being opened in the area: yes, it’ll bring jobs, but it’s also a reminder of the pain and divisions of the past.

It’s also set to investigate the political turmoil that has rocked these former mining town ‘Red Wall’ seats in the wake of years of underfunding and Brexit.

Who’s in the cast?

Franklin Warner (Robert Lindsay) (BBC/House Productions/Sam Taylor)

Don’t worry: David Morrissey will be returning to our screens as the retired DCI St Clair, and Lesley Manville will be returning to play Julie Jackson.

The Sparrow family will also be returning: Lorraine Ashbourne as Sally, the matriarch; Philip Jackson as her husband Mickey, and Bill Jones and Perry Fitzpatrick as their sons Ronan and Rory. Plus, Adam Hugill will be returning as Scott Rowley.

There will also be plenty of new faces, including Homeland star David Harewood as Dennis Bottomley, Sharlene Whyte as his sister Pam, and Monica Dolan as Ann Branson. Robert Lindsay, Robert Emms, Aisling Loftus, Michael Balogun and Christine Bottomley also star.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we’ll be sure to pop it here for you when it comes out.