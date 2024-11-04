Shetland's Ashley Jensen reveals surprising reason Series 9 'kept her up at night'

When Shetland viewers settle in to watch the latest episode of the BBC drama they are likely to find themselves on the edge of their seat, and the same goes for lead Ashley Jensen, who found herself kept "up at night" by the new episodes.

The actor portrays DI Ruth Calder, who recently joined the police force on the Scottish Isle following the departure of Douglas Henshall's DI Jimmy Pérez. And she tells Yahoo UK and other publications the surprising ask she made whilst filming Series 9 to keep her on her toes.

"I think it's always more interesting to kind of be a bit more front foot with a performance, for the first three episodes I purposely said to them, 'don't tell me who the killer was' so that I could kind of see if I could work it out for myself," Jensen reveals. "Which was interesting for me to play because I'd never done anything like that where I actually literally was looking at people going 'How are you looking at me? Are you bluffing me?'

"It was like a live poker game, like I'd do a scene and I'd walk off and whip round to see if somebody was doing a little aside behind me as a as a thing. I didn't get it right, which is why I'm not a policewoman, but it did bloody keep me up at night.

Ashley Jensen kept on her toes filming series 9 by asking not to be told who the killer was each week, that way she could try to guess who was the culprit but it did 'keep [her] up at night'. (BBC)

"I'd be waking up, I'd be lying in bed and I'd go 'oh Christ, so she knows him. Oh, my God'. So I'd come in the morning Alison [O'Donnell] would be like 'are you alright?' and I'd say 'I didn't sleep last night, I woke up last night and I was awake for an hour thinking about this bloody case'."

Read more: Everything you need to know about Shetland series 9 and 10

Series 9 finds Calder, and indeed Jensen, much more settled on the Shetland Islands, the character is "committed but not quite committed" still but feels a "pull" to those around her.

"There's certainly been a sort of almost magnetic pull, whether it's to resolve something unsettled or whatever, but she's back back in Shetland and taking up the post alongside DI Macintosh," Jensen says.

Series 9 forces Tosh to rethink her life

Alison "Tosh" McIntosh has to reckon with one of her friends is potentially involved in a crime on the Shetland islands. (BBC)

O'Donnell's character Alison "Tosh" McIntosh gets a much needed promotion in the new series which means there's interesting prospects on the horizon for her too, though it also starts a conflict of interest when one of her friends is potentially involved in a crime.

The actor says: "Tosh is now a fully fledged DI... it sort of creeps up as the central thread, at first she's just going about her business and then that's when Calder says you need to 'trust your instincts, come on'. That really gets to the heart of what's going on when this escalates and becomes a police matter.

"But obviously there's this conflict of interest for her because her professional and private lives are gonna crash into each other."

Jensen concurred, adding: "Tosh doesn't believe in herself quite as much as Calder thinks she ought to, there's a mutual respect there. I think that their policing styles complement one another in a kind of good cop, bad cop way."

Of her character's storyline in the new episodes, Alison O'Donnell said: 'It sort of creeps up as the central thread, at first she's just going about her business and then Calder says you need to trust your instincts.' (BBC)

"Last series I was sort of a deer in headlights because everything was so new," O'Donnell goes on. "We were figuring out our rhythms and the chemistry, but now having watched that back and having filmed another one, things are starting to sort of settle a bit."

Jensen has found her friendship with O'Donnell has "evolved quite organically" because they got to know each other in much the same way their characters did — they were thrown together on set and had to get to work.

"It is a life mirroring art sort of thing," she explains. "They were thrown in at the deep end with this massive case they get so they don't really know each other and similarly, actually, Alison and I had met a couple of times. We had a meeting to talk about scripts and maybe had a meal, but you learn on your feet, you turn up and you have to start filming a scene that's gonna be in the show."

Ashley Jensen refused to panic about replacing Douglas Henshall

Ashley Jensen wouldn't 'panic' about replacing Douglas Henshall and tried to be different because viewers 'wouldn't let someone come in and go 'right, move over Dougie I'm the new kid in town.'' (BBC)

Jensen had a difficult challenge ahead of her when she replaced established lead Douglas Henshall after seven series, but the actor admits she refused to panic about how fans would react to her character.

"I could have gone down the lines of 'oh, panic I've taken over something that's very well established and a character who's very much loved and has a huge fan base'," Jensen says. "Or I can actually just look on it as I'm doing this six part series as a detective called Ruth Calder.

"That was psychologically how I looked at it, I thought I can't afford to think 'is this gonna run for another series?' I just thought there are six standalone episodes of a self-contained show and that's great."

The way it managed to work for viewers, the actor thinks, is because her character isn't outright trying to replace Henshall's Pérez: "My whole objective of this character was to solve this case and get the f**k off the island again and get back down to London, she didn't want to be there. So I think the viewers almost felt comfortable, they wouldn't let someone come in and go 'right, move over Dougie I'm the new kid in town."

Alison O'Donnell said making Shetland different was the best decision: 'They didn't try to replace what we had before, which I think would have been a mistake, they brought in something completely fresh.' (BBC)

It's something that O'Donnell appreciated too, as she shares how it "was really exciting" for everyone in the cast to shake things up a bit: "The previous model was so well established, and I just felt so comfortable in that dynamic I almost got to the point where I could kind of anticipate what everyone else was going to do, [I was] very comfortable.

"And then suddenly you've got this totally different character, and that was one of the things I loved about the way they reinvented the show. They didn't try to replace what we had before, which I think would have been a mistake, they brought in something completely fresh, different."

The gamble paid off because millions of viewers tuned in to the new series and it has already been commissioned for a tenth series. Jensen is glad things turned out that way: "I'm very much thrilled to be carrying on and very much thrilled that 7 million people tuned in and enjoyed it... to be commissioned for two series on the back of that was great. It was huge, it was a real positive."

Shetland series 9 premieres on BBC One on Wednesday 6 November at 6pm, and will be available on BBC iplayer.