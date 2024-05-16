Shia LaBeouf Returns to Red Carpet in Rare Appearance at Cannes Film Festival for “Megalopolis”

The actor was in France for the premiere of the sci-fi epic 'Megalopolis' starring Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Shia LaBeouf at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 16

Shia LaBeouf is making a rare public appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where he's rolling out a new film.

Wearing a tuxedo and sporting bleached blond hair, the 37-year-old actor was at the event in France for the premiere of his latest film, Megalopolis, in which he costars alongside Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal and Giancarlo Esposito.

Written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who was also at the premiere, the film is described as "a Roman epic in an imaginary decadent modern America."

According to the festival's synopsis, Megalopolis tells the story of an idealist architect and corrupt mayor battling for control of the future of a decaying city called New Rome. Caught up between the two men are "some emblematic characters such as the ones played by" LaBeouf and Jon Voight, who also appeared on the red carpet with the film's ensemble.

Neilson Barnard/Getty From Left: Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, D. B. Sweeney, Jon Voight, Chloe Fineman, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, Aubrey Plaza, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver and Talia Shire at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2024

LaBeouf's last major red carpet appearance was on Feb. 9, 2020, when he appeared at the 92 annual Academy Awards to present the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film alongside his Peanut Butter Falcon costar Zack Gottsagen.



For LaBeouf, the film marks his first role since starring in the 2020 biopic Padre Pio, which was released months before former girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual battery and "relentless abuse."

In February 2021, after the singer, 36, alleged the Transformers actor sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, LaBeouf sought inpatient treatment and parted with his agency, CAA, as he took a hiatus from acting.

A year later, in August 2022, the actor spoke out against reports that he was fired from Don't Worry Darling by director Olivia Wilde during filming, which started production in October 2020.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Shia LaBeouf at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020

In a report from Variety, he denied he was fired and claimed he "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time" on Aug. 17 of that year, while Wilde asserted that the actor was let go because his acting process did not help create "a safe, trusting environment" on set.

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," LaBeouf told Wilde, 40, in an email obtained by the outlet. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

A few months later, in November 2022, LaBeouf was spotted filming Megalopolis in Atlanta.

