Shiba Inu who became the face of dogecoin dies at 18

"To all of you who loved Kabosu,

On the morning of the 24th of May, Kabosu crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you all so much for your support over the years.

She went very peacefully without suffering, as if falling asleep while feeling the warmth of my hands petting her.

Thank you all so much for loving Kabosu all these years. I am certain that Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world.

That makes me the happiest owner in the world.

I would like to express my deepest appreciation to everyone who has sent us much love to us."