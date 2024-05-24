Shiba Inu who became the face of dogecoin dies at 18
Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu who inspired the iconic "Doge" meme and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, passed away peacefully at the age of 18 on Friday, according to her owner Atsuko Sato.
Key points:
Kabosu rose to fame in 2010 through a viral photo posted on Sato's blog.
The Doge meme, characterized by humorous captions in the Comic Sans typeface, led to the creation of cryptocurrency dogecoin.
Kabosu's legacy includes significant charitable contributions and a lasting impact on internet culture, with a statue in her honor and widespread fan support.
The details:
Kabosu was adopted by Sato, a kindergarten teacher, in 2008 after being rescued from an animal shelter. She became an internet sensation in 2010 after Sato posted a photo of her with folded paws and a puzzled expression.
The image sparked the "Doge" meme, characterized by humorous, grammatically incorrect captions in the Comic Sans typeface. The meme's popularity has extended to corporate promotions, weather apps and even government agencies.
Kabosu's image eventually became the face of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created in 2013 as a joke. A photograph of the Shiba Inu was also sold as an NFT for $4 million, reflecting her widespread influence.
The dog suffered from leukemia and liver disease in late 2022. In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Sato wrote:
"To all of you who loved Kabosu,
On the morning of the 24th of May, Kabosu crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you all so much for your support over the years.
She went very peacefully without suffering, as if falling asleep while feeling the warmth of my hands petting her.
Thank you all so much for loving Kabosu all these years. I am certain that Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world.
That makes me the happiest owner in the world.
I would like to express my deepest appreciation to everyone who has sent us much love to us."
A $100,000 statue of Kabosu was unveiled in her hometown of Sakura, Japan, in November last year. Her legacy includes significant charitable donations facilitated by Dogecoin, including over $1 million to Save the Children.
Reactions:
The internet is mourning Kabosu's death. Tributes have been pouring all over social media since Sato's heartbreaking announcement, with many calling her a "hero," "icon" and "legend."
Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.
She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love.
Please keep her spirit and her family in…
RIP to the legend Kabosu, thank you for all the memes🙏 pic.twitter.com/zgaVW6gth1
Doge. You will live on forever.
Love you, Kabosu.
RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/QchCFhklXE
This is Kabosu. She's the shiba inu whose face became the internationally recognized Doge meme after a photoshoot went viral in 2010. Kabosu passed peacefully today, May 24, at 18, after a long battle with liver disease and leukemia.
Kabosu (which means Pumpkin in Japanese, so… pic.twitter.com/PrdvTXnGKW
💐In the loving memory of Kabosu💐
The heart is heavy, the sorrow is big,
Our dear Kabuso has hopped the twig.
A journey the whole internet remembers,
Of memes and borks on the blockchain scattered.
In 2005, the universe was kind,
A puppy from heaven was blessed to mankind.
The… pic.twitter.com/YXB1k6aUOJ
