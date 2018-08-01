The "ShibSibs" Maia and Alex Shibutani Compete in Teen Vogue's Compliment Battle

Maia and Alex Shibutani, affectionately known as the "ShibSibs", were two of the biggest stars at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The two helped the United States bring home two bronze medals; first in the team figure skating event, then another in the ice dancing event. Now the Olympians have one more competition to tackle. That's right, it's time for another round of Teen Vogue's Compliment Battle.

The ShibSibs are world-class athletes, but now they will join the ranks of other Teen Vogue faves like the stars of Black Panther, Ansel Elgort and Suki Waterhouse, and even the Fab Five from Queer Eye.

So while the ShibSibs might be used to being skating partners on the ice, sibling rivalry (as well as adorable support and admiration) come naturally to the Olympic medalists. Using some of your tweets and social media comments, the two try to out-embarrass each other — like Maia calling out Alex for being the "silky hair king" or Alex letting Maia know that she can "skate over my face and I'd say 'thank you.'" Sometimes the line blurs between whether the Shibutanis are simply reciting your tweets, or injecting some of their actual brother-sisterly love into the compliments, but that's why we love the ShibSibs so much.

Competing on a world-scale like at the Olympics means that the ShibSibs have overcome intense training and chilly competition, but does that mean they have what it takes to battle it out in a round of Teen Vogue's Compliment Battle? Game on.

