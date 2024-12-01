Shiffrin crashes at the Killington World Cup
Shiffrin crashes at the Killington World Cup
Shiffrin crashes at the Killington World Cup
Trokon Dousuah, surrounded by the black steel of a mixed martial arts cage, is declared the victor as the arena thrums with cheers from the crowd.Moments later, spectators groan as he is carried out of the octagon, struggling to stand.The amateur event, featuring competitors new to mixed martial arts, would be Dousuah's final fight. The 33-year-old was taken from Saturday's event at the community centre in Enoch, a First Nation community on Edmonton's western outskirts, to hospital where he late
Of all the trades former Edmonton Oilers GM executed, this was one of the worst.
This Bruins goalie has been a nice addition for the Original Six club so far.
According to Adam Jahns, it was a brutal scene inside the Bears locker room after the Lions loss where Jaylon Johnson confronted Matt Eberflus.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s latest kneel-down had nothing to do with football.
The singer leaned out of her Arrowhead Stadium suite on Nov. 29 to chat and pose for a picture with two young girls
A fisherman on a long-range fishing trip out of San Diego hit the jackpot by landing a yellowfin tuna weighing a whopping 443 pounds, or 16 pounds more than the current world record for a yellowfin taken on rod and reel. Earl Gill IV caught the "super cow" while…
We couldn't agree more! Lainey performed during the Cowboys game with special guest Jelly Roll.
The superstar headed to Kansas City to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders
The Chiefs staved off the Raiders in yet another close call, but a long-term problem is emerging for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense.
Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier was challenged twice to fights after his hit injured Flames defenseman Joel Hanley.
Tom Brady didn't hold back when talking about the way Daniel Jones and the New York Giants parted ways. But rather than rip the team for the way it handled the quarterback's exit, he had some things to say about the vet. “I don’t know how that wh
That's right, the voice you're hearing alongside Mike Tirico on NBC for the Thanksgiving broadcast of the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers game in Week 13 is not his usual partner, Cris Collinsworth. No, it's former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, and if you're h
Craig Conroy is doing his best be patient, but he's letting teams know of his interest in certain players.
The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus, and safety Jaquan Brisker seemingly had feelings about the news with an eerily timed tweet. As recently as Friday morning,
This former Edmonton Oilers prospect is trying to find his place with a new team.
Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby have a lot of respect for one another.
It must be holiday season when the Buffalo Bills are asking fans to help clear snow at the team’s Highmark Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs took an entire plate of Thanksgiving food mid-interview, and we cannot stop laughing. Per tradition, the winner of Thanksgiving Day NFL games celebrates with a victory lunch or dinner. When p
The world champion was penalised one place.