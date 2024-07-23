Shifting smoke, extreme heat easing across B.C., but fire threat remains high

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across B.C. as a potent heat wave continues across the province, but the hot temperatures will begin to ease soon.

Evacuation orders and alerts continue for many residents in wildfire- stricken B.C. as hot and dry conditions exacerbate the danger and battle efforts.

Hazardous air quality and high heat will also continue to threaten the health and well-being of vulnerable people across B.C.

Hundreds of fires burning across B.C., air quality remains poor for some

The BC Wildfire Service reported 354 active wildfires across British Columbia as of Monday evening, with 71 of those fires starting within the past 24 hours. Officials are battling several wildfires of note across the province.

Sunday yielded 20,000 lightning strikes across B.C., with Monday’s storms delivering thousands more, initiating more wildfire activity. The good news is that lower lightning activity is forecast across the province on Tuesday.

B.C. smoke satellite imagery July 22, 2024/RAMMB

Dangerous fire conditions will continue into Tuesday with low relative humidity, gusty winds and warm temperature continuing.

Air quality will remain extremely poor and downright dangerous for communities near ongoing wildfires. Widespread smoke across B.C. will make for periods of hazardous air quality for the region, including for portions of the Lower Mainland at times.

A westerly wind shift should improve air quality across the Okanagan Valley and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, but regions downstream of fires in southeastern B.C. can still expect locally poor air quality.

B.C. low-level smoke forecast Tuesday

Heat warnings persist, but temperatures begin to moderate

Temperatures will remain in dangerous territory for many communities Tuesday as a significant ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place over Western Canada.

Kamloops, B.C., third-warmest July day

This spell of heat has sent temperatures throughout the B.C. Interior soaring into the lower 40s for some communities including in Kamloops.

Widespread heat warnings remain in effect for this bout of dangerously hot temperatures.

BC Tuesday forecast conditions July 22 2024

“Check on family, friends and neighbours, who are at higher risk, particularly if they live alone, to make sure they have a cool space," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in its heat warning.

Osoyoos recorded its 18th day in a row above 35°C, a likely all-time record for a Canadian city.

Temperatures will fall into the low 30s through the Interior on Tuesday –– the coolest temperature for some stations in weeks.

Osoyoos Temperature Record

We won’t begin to see relief until later in the week when the ridge of high pressure slides east across the Prairies. Temperatures in the Interior will begin to fall by Wednesday, finally putting an end to this remarkable heat wave that’s roasted the region.

Vancouver International Airport is still waiting for rainfall this July, with 0 mm recorded through the first few weeks and none is expected in the long-range forecast.

Vancouver July rainfall totals

For parts of northern B.C., some rain relief is on the way.

An upper-level low will swing onto the coast bringing some widespread rain through the midweek. Some rain is also expected along the central coast on Tuesday, and will continue to spread inland. Unfortunately, the southern Interior will likely see little rainfall accumulation.

Despite the falling temperatures, smoke and wildfires will remain a concern with little to no rain in the forecast for the remainder of July.

