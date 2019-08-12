Column: Shikhar Dhawan needs to tighten up

Shikhar Dhawan of India during ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia at the Oval Stadium on 09 June 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At the best of times Shikhar Dhawan is not known for his consistency with the bat. He pulverizes bowlers in a couple of matches before suddenly going off the boil and getting out in the most insipid of manners, often gifting his wicket away instead of making the bowlers work hard for it.

Having scored a century at the start of the World Cup, Dhawan was distinctly unlucky to miss out on further glory due to an injury. Given that ICC tournaments bring out the best in the left-hander, fans felt Shikhar’s presence alongside Rohit Sharma could have taken India to the silverware. And skipper Virat Kohli too thinks highly of him.

These are mere speculations and India may or may not have benefitted from his presence in the team. However, what is not so is the manner in which this dashing opener has come back to competitive cricket post his lay-off. In four completed games, including three T20s, Dhawan has scored a mere 29 runs and that too against an attack that isn’t exactly deadly.

What’s more worrisome is the manner he is getting out. In the T20s, Dhawan appears to be playing too many shots across the line, whereas his strength was always striking through it. On at least three instances, including the last ODI, his downfall came as a result of an attempted swipe across the line.

Shikhar Dhawan vs left-arm pace in 2019 (ODIs)

136 balls

97 runs

Eight dismissals

Balls/Dis 17.0



- No other batsman has been dismissed to left-arm pace as often in 2019#WIvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 11, 2019

With the likes of young Prithvi Shaw and the hugely talented Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, it may be well worth Dhawan’s while to tighten up his game in the short format games that India would be playing in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. We’ve already seen how players like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have taken to international cricket rendered some of the senior professionals redundant in the format.

It’s a tough ask to look at the numbers of Dhawan, who along with Rohit Sharma have risen to the fourth position in the elite list of opening pairs in ODI cricket. As is the case with such combinations, it turns out that the form of one batsman was actually covering up for the performance of the other.

Since the start of 2019, Dhawan has totaled 547 runs from 17 innings at an average 32.1 an innings while his partner Sharma notched up 1222 runs from 24 innings at nearly 51 runs per game. The latter also managed to get 50-plus scores on 11 occasions as against four by his left-handed partner, a clear indication of how the partnership has gone.

#WIvIND

Shikhar Dhawan always score in Last inning of all series and secure his position for next series,

Again he will make run in next match@SDhawan25 #INDvWI — Jayant Bansal🇮🇳 (@JustJayant) August 11, 2019

If we were to take the numbers since 2018, which is when Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri began their hunt for the perfect World Cup team, the numbers continue to be in start contrast. Shikhar scored 1444 runs at an average of less than 40 while Rohit notched up 2252 runs, scoring them at over 52 runs per innings, with 19 scores of 50 and above.

Of course, as a combination there was no threat on this duo as the closest contender K L Rahul wasn’t exactly setting the pitch on fire. In fact, one could say that he failed to make the limited opportunities count, scoring just 447 runs from 13 innings at an average of 34 – not the sort of numbers that could have given Shikhar or Rohit a competition.

15,4,29,35,38,6,0,32,23,75*,66,28,13,6,0,21,1,143,12,8,117. There’s @SDhawan25 ‘s scores at 33 from Asia Cup final. Is 33 a decent average in modern day cricket when it’s easiest to bat? @klrahul11 opening - 60,57,30,48,0,77,111,1

At 48.

T20s it’s not even debatable — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) August 9, 2019

However, things may change in the immediate foreseeable future as India embarks on a series of bilateral encounters, seldom considered Dhawan’s strong area. Since he may not make the Test side, given the string of more than decent scores from Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the left-hander needs to keep the momentum going only via white ball cricket.

That he would be pushing 38 by the time India plays another 50-over World Cup is another factor to be considered, since the likes of Shaw and Gill would be in the prime of their life and on top of their respective games in four years. Of course, Kohli has made it clear that he is not in any hurry to start preparing for the tournament at this juncture.

Which makes it imperative that Dhawan tightens things up and continues to mesmerize cricket fans with his dazzling stroke play over the next 12-24 months.

Else, he too may find himself rendered redundant by the brilliance of youth.