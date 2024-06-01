Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wants to drop dad Brad Pitt's last name per legal request, reports state

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wants to put Pitt in the past amid a recent request to legally change her name, according to reports.

The second-eldest daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed to change her name to "Shiloh Jolie," according to People and The Los Angeles Times. The documents were filed on Memorial Day which was Jolie-Pitt's 18th birthday.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, share six children: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from her fellow Oscar winner, but the pair have yet to finalize their divorce. People reported earlier this week that 15-year-old Vivienne, one of the pair's youngest children, also dropped "Pitt" in the Playbill credit for the buzzy new Broadway musical "The Outsiders," which her mom produced.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt legal filings follow Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt lawsuit battles

Jolie-Pitt's legal filing follows a yearslong legal battle between her parents.

In April, Jolie filed a lawsuit alleging ex Brad Pitt's abuse "started well before" a highly publicized 2016 incident, in which the actor was allegedly violent toward his then-wife and children while aboard a private jet.

"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," a court filing written by Jolie's lawyers said at the time, obtained by USA TODAY.

In an October 2022 filing, Jolie's lawyers alleged that Pitt "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall," during a flight from the couple's Chateau Miraval winery in France to California.

The suit added that Pitt started "deriding Jolie with insults" and, when one of the kids defended Jolie, the actor "lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him." Pitt then "threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow," the suit claimed.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by the phone, which they recommend for those who think their online activity is being monitored by their abuser (800-799-7233). They can help survivors develop a plan to achieve safety for themselves and their children.

Safe Horizon's hotline (safehorizon.org) offers crisis counseling, safety planning and assistance finding shelters (800-621-HOPE (4673). It also has a chat feature where you can reach out for help from a computer or phone confidentially.

Contributing: Morgan Hines, KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wants to drop Brad Pitt's last name: Reports