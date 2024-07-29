Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Hearing to Drop 'Pitt' from Last Name Postponed Due to Incomplete Background Check

The 18-year-old first filed to change her name in May on her birthday

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's name change hearing has been postponed.

The teenager, who first filed to drop "Pitt" from her last name in May on her 18th birthday, will have to wait a little longer to change her name after a court delayed her hearing due to an incomplete background check.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Jolie-Pitt's lawyer Peter Levine said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."

Franco Origlia/Getty Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

The Los Angeles Superior Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shiloh is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who share five other kids together — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.



One week after Shiloh's petition was filed in May, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE that the father of six is "aware and upset" about the change.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," said the source. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

"He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon]," the source continued, but the distance from his children "pains him."

In July, Shiloh moved forward with the next step in California's name-change process, publishing an announcement in the Los Angeles Times to announce that she has filed to change her name to simply "Shiloh Jolie."

According to California law, before a judge can approve a petition to change one's name, they must have the legal forms published in a newspaper for one month. Once published, the request will then show up in the legal notice section of the paper.

