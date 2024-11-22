SHINE Mural Festival | Morning Blend
Have you noticed more color in Downtown St. Pete? 15 artists have been working to add murals throughout! It's the 10th annual SHINE Mural Festival!
Have you noticed more color in Downtown St. Pete? 15 artists have been working to add murals throughout! It's the 10th annual SHINE Mural Festival!
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss told a judge that Giuliani should be held in civil contempt.
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
Savannah Copeland was found dead in October, leading to the arrest of Malakiah Lamar Harris, per police
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
Christopher Felizardo and Jeremiah Averitt, both 19, pleaded guilty to their involvement in the July 6, 2022, killing of Iyana Ussery.
Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were found dead in a freezer two weeks after disappearing from an Oklahoma road
Wesley and Sheila Lees' daughter died after waiting almost 16 hours in an emergency room at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital. Now, her family is calling for change in Nova Scotia's health-care system. Gareth Hampshire reports.
Charles is also working hard at getting the royal removed from an estate at Windsor Castle.
A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s
Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, the man who stabbed a 16-year-old to death at a TTC subway station in 2023, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.The victim, Gabriel Magalhaes, was on his way home with a friend on March 25 of that year when he was attacked at Keele Station in the city's west end. The stabbing was unprovoked, according to an agreed statement of facts — though text messages from the killer's phone suggest he was planning to kill someone that night.O'Brien-Tobin, a 22-year-old from Newf
Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in Botham Jean's 2018 killing and is currently serving a 10 year sentence
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of racist online content targeting Jews, Muslims, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and others.In an Ottawa courtroom on Tuesday, federal Crown prosecutors played three videos downloaded from social media by RCMP in 2020 — videos the Crown contends were created in part by Patrick Gordon Macdonald, an alleged neo-Nazi terror propagandist who lives in the capital with his parents.All three videos depicted people in skull masks and combat fatigues carrying firearms an
A 15-year-old Saskatoon girl accused of lighting a high school classmate on fire in September is facing two new charges.The teen is alleged to have uttered threats and assaulted an adult in November, while she was in custody. She remains behind bars.The 15-year-old injured in the fire incident remains in hospital.The accused, who was 14 at the time of the alleged fire attack, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 18. She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.The Crown gave notice a
Ontario Provincial Police investigators are searching for a number of suspects after an armed robbery that happened after a man was rear-ended on a highway in Brampton Tuesday evening.The incident took place around 8 p.m., police said in a news release, in the northbound lanes of Highway 410. The victim — a 20-year-old man from the Brampton area — was just north of Bovaird Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind by another driver, police say."The driver did what he's supposed to do and he
"It's a dark day when things like this happen," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez