Shining bright: Garfield Heights church gets major upgrade weeks before return of open gym basketball

The Daily Beast

The abrupt departure of Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, has once again shone an unwelcome light on what many former employees have complained is an aggressive and uncompromising management style at Sussex Towers.Reports this week, in the wake of Kettler’s departure, have claimed that 18 people have resigned or left Harry and Meghan Markle’s employ since she married Harry, with nine leaving since they moved to the USA.However, defenders of Harry and Meghan would be quick to point out