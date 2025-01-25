Ship with 17 People on Board Gets Trapped in Icy Lake Erie

The Canadian freighter Manitoulin was en route to Ontario after leaving Buffalo, N.Y., when it got stuck on Jan. 22

A Canadian freighter is stuck in ice on Lake Erie as it was leaving Buffalo, N.Y., and the U.S. Coast Guard is currently working on freeing the vessel, The Associated Press, NBC affiliate WOOD, CBS affiliate WIVB and ABC affiliate WKBW reported.

The Manitoulin, a 663-foot freighter, became stranded on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when ice rapidly formed amid freezing temperatures off the Buffalo shoreline, the AP reports.

At the time, the vessel, which is carrying 17 people, was en route to Sarnia, Ontario, after making a wheat delivery.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified about the freighter Wednesday morning, and a Coast Guard ice-breaking tug arrived the following afternoon to help the freighter’s crew, WKBW reported.

“The situation that we are facing here on Lake Erie is that we have greater ice thickness than usual so local ice breakers and local Coast Guard vessels don’t have the capability to break ice with that level of thickness,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin said, according to WIVB.

On what the ice-breaking tug will do as part of the operation, Baldwin told WIVB, “It will be kind of rocking itself up and down, and kind of crushing the ice in that way, So, when we think about traditional ice breaking, people think that ice breakers just plow through the ice. This one will be lifting itself up and down and kind of crushing the ice to pave the way.”

In a news release, the Coast Guard said that the crew members are reported to be in good health, and that the ship has enough fuel, provisions and electricity.

The Fox Forecast Center reported that Lake Erie is usually the first lake to freeze because it is the most shallow.

“You have this very cold air and this blast of cold air that we've had over the past couple of weeks, it has shot up the ice coverage dramatically," said Fox Weather meteorologist Marissa Torres.

Paul Angelillo, a search and rescue specialist with the Coast Guard in Buffalo, told the AP there hasn't been a bad winter in a long while.

"So now that we’ve had one and people haven’t seen this for a bit, they’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” he said.

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, Jan. 24, the Coast Guard said that efforts are underway to break the ice to free the vessel.

PEOPLE contacted the Coast Guard for additional information.



