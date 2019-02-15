Shipwrecked 2019: which tribe won in the series finale?

Joe Anderton
Photo credit: E4/Lily Duffield - Channel 4

From Digital Spy

E4's Love Island-esque reboot of Shipwrecked wrapped up its 2019 series tonight (February 15), bringing the latest battle of Sharks versus Tigers to a close.

Heading into the final episode, the Sharks were on eight members while the Tigers were on nine. The four new arrivals (who don't really get the Shipwrecked experience, do they?) held all the power, with their decisions to join either team deciding which tribe came out on top.

Jaden opted to join the Tigers, while Beth and Stacey chose the Sharks, putting it neck-and-neck again with ten members each (how convenient!). Brad had the final decision and – after an ad break and a seemingly-endless speech – he went for the Tigers.

Viewers were mixed on the outcome, which isn't surprising as plenty of people were unimpressed with the tribe's actions the other day.

But before we could cut to the credits, the show introduced one last twist. Each Tiger was tasked with a final test of loyalty: an island-themed version of Golden Balls!

Basically, each Tiger was asked if they wanted to share or steal the money. If one person stole, they got it all. If two people stole, they split that. But, you guessed it, if too many people chose to steal, they all get nothing.

And despite everything the Sharks and viewers said about the Tigers being back-stabbers, they all chose to share the money, which made for a nice-if-undramatic ending.

Shipwrecked is available to catch up on now on All 4.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)