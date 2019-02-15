Shipwrecked 2019: which tribe won in the series finale?

From Digital Spy

E4's Love Island-esque reboot of Shipwrecked wrapped up its 2019 series tonight (February 15), bringing the latest battle of Sharks versus Tigers to a close.

Heading into the final episode, the Sharks were on eight members while the Tigers were on nine. The four new arrivals (who don't really get the Shipwrecked experience, do they?) held all the power, with their decisions to join either team deciding which tribe came out on top.

The Sharks deliver a brutal, harsh and devastating insult to the Tigers. Ouch, that must’ve hurt. #Shipwrecked pic.twitter.com/qKnJhGbOAm - E4 (@E4Tweets) February 15, 2019

Jaden opted to join the Tigers, while Beth and Stacey chose the Sharks, putting it neck-and-neck again with ten members each (how convenient!). Brad had the final decision and – after an ad break and a seemingly-endless speech – he went for the Tigers.

Viewers were mixed on the outcome, which isn't surprising as plenty of people were unimpressed with the tribe's actions the other day.

“who the hell would pick tigers to win? what’s wrong with you” #shipwrecked pic.twitter.com/KSg75deJxs - carbeanara (@carbinara) February 15, 2019

Sharks done so well though!!!! They should be proud! They’re still winners to me #Shipwrecked - Miss Rose (@_____MissRose__) February 15, 2019

Glad the tigers won #shipwrecked 🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯🏆 - izzy (@dizzyizzy42) February 15, 2019

Let's be honest, #TeamSharks are the public's winners so who even cares that Tiger won!? #shipwrecked pic.twitter.com/LbN3YdQsw4 - corey seville (@coreyseville) February 15, 2019

Can’t believe this is the last #Shipwrecked soooo chuffed with the result though, like I’ve said before I bloody love an underdog!!!! - Jess (@it_is_just_jess) February 15, 2019

People forgetful all the times Tigers were awful to Sharks...



Short memories.



Sharks might be more dull, but they have played fair! #Shipwrecked







- The Leg Man (@singlelegman) February 15, 2019

Dammit. Sharks deserved the win. Gutted. #Shipwrecked - Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 15, 2019

But before we could cut to the credits, the show introduced one last twist. Each Tiger was tasked with a final test of loyalty: an island-themed version of Golden Balls!

Basically, each Tiger was asked if they wanted to share or steal the money. If one person stole, they got it all. If two people stole, they split that. But, you guessed it, if too many people chose to steal, they all get nothing.

And despite everything the Sharks and viewers said about the Tigers being back-stabbers, they all chose to share the money, which made for a nice-if-undramatic ending.

Shipwrecked is available to catch up on now on All 4.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)