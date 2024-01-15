Shirley Ballas' 'Bum Tattoo' Revelation Was Even More Shocking Than Her Masked Singer Unveiling

Shirley Ballas on The Masked Singer

Shirley Ballas became the third celebrity to be unveiled on the current series of The Masked Singer – but the revelations didn’t stop there.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge had managed to slip under the radar while performing as Rat, surprising the judging panel (and viewers!) when she was unmasked on Saturday night.

And the surprises just kept on coming.

When guest judge Olly Murs enquired about references to tattoos in Rat’s clue package, Shirley shared that she has tattoos “all over my backside”.

“All over,” she reiterated. “And then I tattooed my boyfriend’s name on it, I’m not too sure that was a good idea.”

Host Joel Dommett then asked if “any of the other Strictly judges know”, to which she responded: “Of course, Bruno used to make me show him them…”

Unfortunately for Shirley, Joel actually meant whether they knew she was appearing on The Masked Singer…

Shirley performing as Rat

Shirley performing as Rat

Before Shirley, music legend Dionne Warwick and TV personality Alexander Armstrong became the first two celebrities to be unmasked on the fifth series of The Masked Singer.

Just nine disguised stars remain in the competition, with Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower, Owl and Piranha all set to perform on Saturday night.

Of course, for the time being, their identities are still being kept secret, but fans have been speculating that everyone from McFly singer Danny Jones and former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton to daytime queen Lorraine Kelly and Harry Potter favourite Rupert Grint could be underneath the remaining costumes.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday night at 7pm on ITV1.

