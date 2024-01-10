Shirley Ballas calls off wedding to fiance Danny Taylor

Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas won't be marrying Danny Taylor after all.

Having originally met each other during Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime rehearsals in 2018, the pair got engaged three years later. But the 'Queen of Latin' has now informed comedian Alan Carr on his Life's a Beach podcast that they won't be heading down the aisle.

"Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I've made the decision," she said.

"My mum says they're like buses — you get on one and you get off the other. It's fine. I just have to get used to that again. I was engaged at 16, married at 19. Remarried at 23 and then two-long term relationships," she added. Ballas was previously hitched to fellow ballroom dancers Sammy Stopford between 1980 and 1984, and Corky Ballas from 1985 until 2007.

According to The Standard, despite deciding not to get married, Ballas and Taylor are still together.

The Strictly star's wedding admission may come as a surprise to some readers, as Ballas told MailOnline all about her future bridesmaid plans in 2020, before Taylor popped the question.

"For my bridesmaids it would be my gaggle of gays, Alan and Nathan from America, I am already thinking about that – it wouldn't be straightforward, it would have a twist in it. Johannes [Radebe], Gorka [Marquez] and Giovanni [Pernice] could be bridesmaids too. That could be fun," she said at the time.

As for her and Taylor's relationship, Ballas dished: "Everything with Danny is romantic. When he did my 60th he thought about things I'd never think about. He's very creative, loving and caring.

"We're very 50/50, so women have equality like men, so if I cook, he'll wash up, he'll vacuum and I'll clean – he's that type of person. He's definitely a keeper for sure."



