Shirtless Hugh Jackman Goes Full Wolverine with Chest Hair and Muscles on Display During Bondi Beach Swim

The actor showed off his ripped muscles while taking a dip in the ocean

Hugh Jackman is showing off his Wolverine physique.

The actor, 56, enjoyed a day in the sun on Bondi Beach in his native Australia on Monday, Dec. 16. Jackman took a dip in the ocean wearing a pair of blue-and-white patterned drawstring board shorts.

While strolling on the beach, Jackman put his chest hair and massive muscles on display, clearly still in tip-top shape from his latest turn as Wolverine. Earlier this year, the actor starred as his X-Men character in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside pal Ryan Reynolds. The movie marked the third led by Reynolds as the foul-mouthed anti-hero Deadpool and his first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



BACKGRID Hugh Jackman.

Speaking to The Wrap in an interview published on Nov. 26., Reynolds, 48, said he'd "love" for Jackman and himself to reprise their roles again.

“Ryan does leave me a voicemail every third day or so that just says, ‘Until you’re 90,’” Jackman added, referencing joke from their movie in which Deadpool tells Wolverine that Disney will make him play the character for that long.

BACKGRID Hugh Jackman.

Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men and has gone on to star as the animal-like mutant in nine more films including Deadpool & Wolverine.

It was recently announced that Jackman would appear in the upcoming movie musical Song Sung Blue with Kate Hudson.

BACKGRID Hugh Jackman.

In October, Hudson, 45, shared photos on Instagram of the duo as they recorded songs for the project, referring to Jackman as her "work hubby."



Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudsoon and Hugh Jackman.

"A little scroll of my final days filming and playing before holiday crunch time. What a work hubby @thehughjackman," Hudson wrote in the caption. "Can’t wait to share more then just our matching green eye balls. More to come."



Directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow), the movie follows a real-life married couple from Milwaukee, Mike and Claire Sardina, who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder. It's based on a true story and the 2008 documentary of the same name by Greg Kohs.

