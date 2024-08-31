Shock as BBC lorry and police car blown up close to O2 arena in London

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a film set explosion close to the O2 Arena sparking panic among locals.

London Fire Brigade were called to a yard in Dock Road, Silvertown, at 7.51pm on Saturday after a stunt went out of control.

The blaze destroyed a van and damaged a car and a lorry, LFB added.

just witnessed w huge explosion in london 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6wDAfrnQFZ — Anas ☀️ (@ImightBeAnas) August 31, 2024

One resident showed pictures before the explosion of a BBC truck and a police car waiting on the dock

She told The Independent: “From my understanding it was part of filming planned for tomorrow.

“I didn’t see it but heard a loud bang and went outside to see the fire.”

She added: “We were told it would happen last week, but clearly they forgot to inform the people on the side of the explosion of its postponement and fire services, because they sent so many trucks. Our buildings vibrated.”

Pictures taken before the explosion (@data_barbs)

A total of 25 firefighters tackled the blaze and it was under control by 9.02pm.

No injuries were reported.

LFB posted on X on Saturday evening saying: “The fire at an open air yard in #Silvertown is now under control.

“One van was destroyed by the fire and most of a car and lorry were damaged by the fire. There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

It added: “The fire in #Silvertown followed a controlled explosion at a film set which spread out of control. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire, which is now under control.

“Crews will remain on scene for the remainder of the evening.”