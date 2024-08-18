Shocked homeowner describes how she found a flock of sheep on her roof

A homeowner has described the 'hilarious' moment when she found a flock of sheep walking around on her roof. Kristen Jackson, 28, was left ‘shocked’ after discovering the four farm animals trotting about on top of her four-bed property on Thursday morning (Aug 15). She had been in bed with her partner, Daniel Payne, 33, when they heard a loud noise echoing through their home, in Whitworth, Lancs., at around 8am. And fearing a burglar had crept onto the top of their detached home, Kristen rushed outside to see what was making the bizarre commotion.