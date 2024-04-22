'Shocked and Scared': Large Hailstones Crack Windshield in South Carolina Amid Severe Storm

Large hailstones and strong winds hit Rock Hill, South Carolina, as a severe thunderstorm swept through the area on Saturday, April 20.

This footage was filmed by Elizabeth Allison, who told Storyful she had been driving along Heckle Boulevard when the large hail began to crack her windshield.

“I was shocked and scared – the wind was blowing really hard on top of the hail. I’ve lived in this area for 44 years and never seen anything like it," Allison said, adding that the hail ended “very quickly.”

Commenting on her vehicle’s damage, Allison said there were “lots of dents, big and small, too many to count. I filed an insurance claim and am waiting to hear back from them,” she said.

The National Weather Service said it was sending a crew on Monday to assess whether or not the storm was tornadic, local media reported. Credit: Elizabeth Allison via Storyful