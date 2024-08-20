Some Shocking Details on J.Lo and Ben Affleck's Prenup Were Unearthed in Her Divorce Filing

If you're wondering how Jennifer Lopez spent the two-year wedding anniversary of her second (big/fancy) Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck that'd be...by filing for divorce. According to TMZ, J.Lo filed today, August 20, and the outlet has some interesting intel about her and Ben's prenup. Or rather, lack-thereof.

According to TMZ (who peeped the docs), there is "no prenuptial agreement" and the Atlas star "waived spousal support and is asking the judge to deny Ben such support as well."

Because of this arrangement, everything Ben and J.Lo earned during their almost-two years of marriage is "community property"—including earnings from Ben's films Air and The Instigators, as well J.Lo's films Shotgun Wedding, The Mother, and Atlas. Meanwhile, they have a giant $60+ million mansion to sell.

TMZ reports that the former couple have been "trying to hash out a settlement for months" but things became "increasingly acrimonious" to the point where communication between them broke down completely.

At this point, neither Ben nor J.Lo have spoken out to confirm their split, but rumors of the estrangement have been going strong for months, and let's not forget that the pair spent the summer entirely apart (Ben was in L.A. and J.Lo was in The Hamptons), and the fact that Ben straight up bought himself a new house on his wife's birthday. It's been tense to say the least!

