Moment Hainault sword attack suspect is Tasered by police after boy, 14, killed

A doorbell camera has captured the shocking moment a sword-weilding man was Tasered by a police officer after he attacked five people in east London.

A boy, 14, died and two Metropolitan Police officers were among those seriously injured in the horrifying attack in Hainault on Tuesday morning.

Two members of the public and the two officers remain in hospital.

A 36-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He also is being treated in hospital after his van collided with a building, and is yet to be interviewed by police.

Still images from the doorbell footage, released on Tuesday afternoon, show the moment he was Tasered by an officer and arrested at the scene.

The man, wearing a yellow hooded jumper, was holding a samurai sword behind his head as the officer approached him.

After he was Tasered, the man appeared to be pinned to the ground as he was arrested by a number of officers.

Police officers detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said police have found “no trace of a prior incident” involving the suspect arrested.

The violence unfolded on a residential street shortly before 7am, after reports that a van had been driven into a house in Thurlow Gardens.

Residents awoke to “piercing screams” and a man “covered in blood” outside their homes a short distance from Hainault Tube station.

A teenager was struck with the sword and rushed to hospital. He died later that morning.

Two police officers need surgery after being significantly injured. Two members of the public received non-life threatening injuries.

Doorbell footage shows moment suspect is Tasered by police (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

The suspect remains in hospital and has not been interviewed by police, the Met said.

Giving a statement in Hainault, Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: “The 36-year-old man arrested at the scene is currently in hospital having suffered injuries when his van collided with a building.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder. At this time, given his injuries, we have been unable to interview him.

“Our thoughts of course remain with the family and friends of the 14-year-old boy who very sadly died here this morning.

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

“We’re also thinking of the two members of the public who were injured, as well as brave officers who were stabbed.”

The Met said it is not believed to be a terror-related or targeted attack.

The King has said his “thoughts and prayers are with all those affected” by the “horrific” Hainault stabbings, “in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life”.

Footage shared on social media showed the suspect being chased by police as an officer is heard shouting “Lock your doors” as the sword-wielding man entered residential gardens.

Officers could be heard yelling “Come here”, “Come this way” and “Drop the sword” at the suspect, who could be seen climbing on top of an outbuilding and dropping into a garden.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the incident as “shocking”, adding: “Such violence has no place on our streets”.

Footage seen by PA shows a man in a yellow jumper chasing after an ambulance while holding a sword as a body lies motionless on the ground.

The home security video shows an ambulance parked next to the body lying on the road in Laing Close before the ambulance quickly drives away from the scene and the man runs after it, shouting.

In another video clip, sent by an anonymous resident, a police car arrives before the man verbally confronts the police and shouts “Is there anybody here who believes in God?” while standing next to the motionless body.

A voice is heard shouting “Drop the sword” before a police officer approaches the man and sprays a substance in his direction before he retreats.