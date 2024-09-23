Shocking Moment Bulls Run Through Carpark After Escaping Rodeo

Shocking video captured the moment eight bulls escaped a rodeo in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, and bolted through a crowded parking lot on Sunday, September 22.

At around 12.30 pm, North Attleboro firefighters working at the Emerald Square Mall saw eight bulls escape from their pen.

Video from Kyle Massey shows the bulls running through a parking lot towards cars on a busy road.

Massey couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the bulls charging through the parking lot.

“Seen the bulls didn’t think anything of it until I realized they were coming towards my car told my daughter who was in the passenger seat I think they’re on the loose,” he told Storyful.

The bulls then fled south from the parking lot towards the woods behind BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, according to a statement from the town of North Attleboro.

One bull was caught shortly after escaping. Six were found stuck behind a fence at a home in Attleboro and were safely corralled into a trailer.

One bull was believed to be on the loose on Sunday evening, according to a post on the town’s website.

Residents were urged to exercise extreme caution and not approach the bull if found.

No injuries were reported. Credit: Kyle Massey via Storyful

