Shocking Moment Car Flips Onto Pedestrians in Milwaukee

Four people escaped serious injuries after a car crashed and flipped onto two people in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, July 20.

Surveillance video taken outside Mr. Churro Bakery shows the shocking moment two cars collided, causing one of them to flip forward onto two people who were walking.

The woman who was hit then gets up and walks to the back of the flipped car to help a man who was still on the ground.

The driver and passenger are seen crawling out the back of the car.

The four people were taken to hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries, local media reported, citing officials.

The driver of the car was given tickets for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance, according to the report. Credit: Mr. Churro Bakery via Storyful