Shocking Moment Child Hit by Truck After Riding Bike Into Traffic

Shocking footage published by Polish police shows a child getting hit by a truck after riding a bike into traffic on January 27.

Legnica City Police published this footage “as a warning.”

Police said, “thanks to the quick reaction, the situation ended happily, but this incident shows how easily a tragedy can happen on the road.”

They appealed to parents to “Remember that a child will not always be able to assess the dangers” and “remind your children of the rules of the road, take care of their safety and be an example of caution.” Credit: Legnica City Police via Storyful