Russian chess champion ‘smeared poison on childhood rival’s board’

The world of chess has been rocked after a Russian chess champion allegedly attempted to poison her childhood rival by covering her pieces in deadly mercury.

Now facing a possible prison sentence, Amina Abakarova, 43, was caught on a security camera appearing to smear her rival’s pieces with the substance ahead of a tournament in Makhachkala, southern Russia last week.

According to the World Health Organisation, even minor exposure to mercury can have serious health consequences.

In the shocking footage, Ms Abakarova can be seen looking suspiciously around a room full of chess boards to ensure no one else was present.

She then approaches her opponent’s table, takes what appears to be a vial from her bag, and pours the substance on the pieces before looking around the room again.

The victim required medical treatment after experiencing “severe dizziness and nausea” during the game, but she was able to continue with the tournament.

It is claimed that Ms Abakarova poisoned Umayganat Osmanova in an act of revenge after she insulted her last Friday.

She is now facing up to three years behind bars for the incident.

Checkmate: Amina Abakarova was caught on camera tampering with her opponent’s pieces (Social media/east2west news)

Sazhid Sazhidov, a Dagistani sports official, said: “We have video proof showing that one of the players at the Dagestani chess championship, Amina Abakarova from the city of Makhachkala, applied an unidentified substance, which later turned out to contain mercury, to the table where Umayganat Osmanova from the city of Kaspiisk was set to play against her.”

Malcolm Pain of the English Chess Federation told The Telegraph that there is not other recorded case in the history of chess of an attempted poisoning during a game.

“Like many others, I am perplexed by what happened, and the motives of such an experienced competitor as Amina Abakarova are incomprehensible,” he said.

“The actions she took could have led to a most tragic outcome, threatening the lives of everyone who was present, including herself. Now she must answer for what she did by the law.”

The chess player is now facing up to three years behind bars. (Social media/east2west news)

The incident was reported to the relevant authorities by the tournament and the CCTV footage of the apparent attack was handed over in evidence.

The Russian Chess Federation is now considering giving Ms Abakarova lifetime ban.

“We are waiting for the investigation from law enforcement bodies,” Alexander Tkachyov, the Russian Chess Federation executive director, told Tass.

“If the other chess player is found guilty, our [RCF] reaction will be stiff, possibly a lifetime ban.”

He added: “We regret that such an incident took place at a chess tournament.

“We have no doubt that law enforcement bodies will get to the bottom of the incident and we wish the injured player a quick recovery and that she is back at a chessboard as soon as possible.”

The World Health Organization reports that while exposure to mercury can be fatal, depending on the amount present, it can lead to several other health complications including tremors, insomnia, memory loss, neuromuscular effects, headaches and cognitive and motor dysfunction.