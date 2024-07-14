Shocking Photo Captures The Moment A Bullet Whizzed By Donald Trump At Rally

A photograph from the shooting at Donald Trump’s Saturday campaign rally appears to have captured a bullet zipping past the former president before he was injured in an apparent assassination attempt.

The image, taken by veteran New York Times photographer Doug Mills, seems to show a projectile piercing the air to the left of Trump on stage at his event in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to an assessment from retired FBI specialist Michael Harrigan.

On Saturday, Harrigan, who spent 22 years in the agency, told The New York Times that he believes that a bullet is visible in the photograph.

“Given the circumstances, if that’s not showing the bullet’s path through the air, I don’t know what else it would be,” he said.

The Times reported that Mills captured the image while shooting with a shutter speed of 1/8,000th of a second, a speed that the outlet said was “extremely fast by industry standards.”

Doug Mills / The New York Times / Via x.com

The sound of several gunshots rang through the rally as Trump’s Secret Service detail jumped to cover the politician with their bodies before rushing him off stage.

Trump’s ear appeared to be bleeding as he was hurried off to his motorcade.

The suspect in the attempted assassination, whom the FBI has identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was subsequently “neutralized” by Secret Service personnel, according to a statement from the agency.

Following the attack, the Secret Service announced that Trump was safe and seeking medical attention.

During an FBI briefing on Saturday, law enforcement officials shared that gunfire at the event killed one rally attendee and injured two others. The victims were identified as adult men.

The FBI also confirmed that the incident is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

For live coverage of the shooting, see HuffPost’s live blog.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.