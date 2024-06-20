'Shocking to See': Subway Surfers Spotted Riding Train in Queens

New Yorker Jenna Wang has described as “shocking to see” a bunch of subway surfers who passed her by atop a train going along a raised section of line in Queens.

Wang posted video of her surprise encounter on TikTok recently, and told Storyful she spotted the daredevils back in May.

Her clip shows several people atop a train just outside Court Square Station in Long Island City.

New York police had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing. Credit: Jenna Wang via Storyful