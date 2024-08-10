Shocking Video Shows NYC Uber Driver Getting Pepper Sprayed by Passenger

Shocking footage shows the moment a passenger in a ride-sharing vehicle in New York City lunged at the driver, pepper spraying him before leaving the vehicle.

Dashcam footage from July 30 shows 23-year-old Jennifer Guilbeault and an unnamed friend riding in Shohel Mahmud’s vehicle.

Seemingly without provocation Guilbeault gets up from her seat, leans forward and sprays Mahmud, who struggles to stop the car and free himself from his seatbelt.

Mahmud told local media he did not speak to the women after the got into the car.

In the video, Guilbeault’s friend asks her repeatedly, “Why did you just do that?”

Mahmud told Storyful that Guilbeault replied: “He’s brown,” though this cannot be heard in the footage as Guilbeault was outside the car.

In the footage, Guilbeault repeats: “Get him out.”

Local media reported that Guilbeault was charged with assault following the incident. Credit: Shohel Mahmud via Storyful

