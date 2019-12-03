Shocking video shows shark knock 7-year-old boy off his surfboard: 'We knew the dangers'

A regular day of surfing turned into a scary close call last weekend after a shark knocked a seven-year-old off his board.

Shaun Moore and his son, Chandler, were in the water at Florida's New Smyrna Beach last Saturday when the incident occurred. Moore was watching his son ride a wave when he noticed something knock the seven-year-old into the water, PEOPLE reported.

Chandler was thankfully unharmed, and at first, unaware of what caused him to fall. It wasn't until afterward — when Moore looked through videos from a GoPro he'd strapped to his son's board — that he realized what happened.

"[Chandler's] like, ‘I saw some fish and something bumped me and knocked me off the board,'" Moore told PEOPLE. "But we kept surfing. We didn’t think anything of it, and we stayed out for another 15 minutes or so."

Later on, Moore posted footage from the day to his Instagram account. That's when some of his followers said they noticed a strange-looking "fish" in the video of Chandler falling.





"A couple of people thought they saw something kinda funny in the video, so we slowed the video down and paused it and were like, 'Oh my gosh, there’s a shark!'" Moore told PEOPLE "At that point, we were already done surfing for the night and were like, 'Oh my gosh, we dodged a bullet there.'"

The 40-year-old dad ultimately revealed on Instagram that he'd determined the animal was a blacktip shark, which, among other areas, is native to the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

It's not so surprising, either. New Smyrna is often called the "shark bite capital of the world" due to the number of attacks that take place there each year. In fact, the International Shark Attack File estimated that basically anyone who's gone swimming at the beach has come within 10 feet of a shark.

"We already kinda knew the dangers that existed," Moore told PEOPLE. "Statistically, it’s pretty bad but there were hundreds of people in the water that day. I don’t think anyone else had this kind of encounter. Of course, you always want to stay safe."

Still, the father was just happy that he and his son left the beach safely that day.

"We felt really lucky that Chandler didn’t end up having to get stitches or anything like that," Moore said. "It was a first for both of us."



