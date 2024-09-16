‘Shogun’ and 'The Bear' lead the field at TV Emmy awards

STORY: :: Hulu/FX Networks

Big-budget historical drama 'Shogun' broke records at Sunday's Emmy Awards.

The show set a new high for number of Emmys won by a single season of a drama.

It also saw stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai become the first Japanese actors to win in their categories.

:: The Television Academy and American Broadcast Companies, Inc

Shogun took home the prestigious prize for best drama – and Sanada took home best actor:

“"It was an East meets West dream project with respect. And 'Shogun' taught me that when people work together, we can make miracle. We can create a better future together. Thank you so much."

Later, Sawai was overcome with emotion as she accepted her own award for best actress.

"I was crying before my name was announced. I am a mess today. Thank you to the Academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I grew up watching and love."

The comedy side of this years awards did see an upset – with ‘Hacks’, a comedy about an older comedian and a millennial writer, taking home ‘best comedy’ over last year’s winner ‘The Bear’.

"I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention."

:: Hulu/FX Networks

However ‘The Bear’ still broke its own record on Sunday for most Emmys for a comedy, securing 11 awards.

Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Mass-Bacharach also won their second straight Emmys for comedy actor and supporting actor the last time was only in January, after the awards had been delayed by the Hollywood labor strikes.

"My beautiful cast. I love you forever. I love to work with you.”

:: Netflix

Finally, Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer', about a bartender stalked by a customer, was named best limited series - star and creator Richard Gadd, who based the series on his real-life - also won awards for acting and writing.

:: The Television Academy and American Broadcast Companies, Inc

"Look, ten years ago I was down and out, right? I never, ever thought I'd get my life together. I never, ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself with what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. And then here I am just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television, yeah?"