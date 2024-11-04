‘Shogun’ Producer Miyagawa Eriko on Hand to Ensure Perfect Pitching at TCCF

Miyagawa Eriko, producer of the Emmy-winning drama series “Shogun” will be on hand to lead a training session at this week’s Taiwan Creative Content Fest that takes place before the TCCF’s centerpiece pitching sessions.



Miyagawa is joined by Liu Hsinyi, line producer of the British series “Fleabag,” one of the biggest critical and commercial hit comedies in recent years, and Martin Vandas, CEO of the Czech animation company Maur film.



The experts will help improve the content and tune up the presentation of the pitches to increase their chances of entering the global market.



The pitching awards will be judged by a panel that includes: Kwon Hojin, senior executive director of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS); Banjong Pisanthanakun, director of the Thai classic horror film Shutter; and Srishti Behl, senior producer of Phantom Studios and previous Netflix executive in India.



The TCCF Pitching offers an array of prizes – cash and in kind. These include the $30,000 provided by TAICCA for the TAICCA Award: Best Project. And NT$300,000 ($9,400) TAICCA Award for Best Story. The Chunghwa Telecom Award comes with a cash prize of NT$60,000 ($18,800).



Taiwan Mobile and FarEasTone Telecommunications will respectively provide the “MyVideo Initiative Award” and the “friDay Video Original Story Award,” which both come with cash prizes of $9,400.



New award sponsors this year include the South Korean entertainment group CJ ENM HK, Blintn, ADATA Technology, First Bank, Genesis Wave Film Co., ZW ENM, Shoei Contents Corporation, and Philippines’ QCinema Project Market.



The Taipei Film Commission, Taichung Film Development Foundation, and Kaohsiung Film Archive, as well as various local TV stations including Taigi TV, FTV, EBC, Hakka TV, TVBS, GTV, SET TV, and CTS, will also be offering generous prizes.



Festival partners are offering selected winning teams an opportunity to participate in: the Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) of the 2025 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival; the 16th CNEX Chinese Doc Forum (CCDF); and France’s Series Mania.

TCCF runs Nov. 5-8 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan.

