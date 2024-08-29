Shohei Ohtani and dog Decoy throw out first pitch on bobblehead night, slugger hits HR

Wednesday has been a great day to be Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held another Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night on Wednesday, except this was a special one that included his beloved pup. Given out to the first 40,000 fans, according to the Dodgers, there were also some special golden bobbleheads sprinkled into the fold.

Lines were forming outside Dodger Stadium well before noon for a 7:10 p.m. local time first pitch, and as the hours went by, hundreds if not thousands of people were waiting to get their hands on the coveted piece of memorabilia.

Fans in LA started getting in line for Shohei Ohtani's bobblehead giveaway over 7 hours before the game's scheduled start time 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MsO7vPGbfW — MLB (@MLB) August 28, 2024

Excitement level for Shohei and Decoy. 📈 pic.twitter.com/54viWyFYBY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2024

The vibes were off to a great start inside Dodger Stadium. Since the night was celebrating the two Ohtanis, the slugger brought Decoy to the stadium. Of course, the ceremonial first pitch was thrown − or fetched − by Decoy to his dad, delivering right down the middle of the plate and celebrating with a high five as the dog rocked his own Dodgers jersey.

Decoy fetched the first pitch tonight for Shohei Ohtani! 🥹🐶 pic.twitter.com/zD7QsbX5SI — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) with his dog Decoy after he delivered he first pitch before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium.

Inspired by his golden son, Ohtani started the game off with a bang. Batting leadoff in the bottom of the first inning, he took a Corbin Burnes pitch to right field pavilion for a homer.

THERE GOES DECOY'S DAD. pic.twitter.com/uNNgHI30sP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2024

Already a fun night, Ohtani continues to chase history in Los Angeles. After becoming the sixth person to join the 40/40 club — 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season — he is attempting to become the first member of the 50/50 club. He now has 42 homers with 40 stolen bases.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy fetches first pitch, Dodger hits leadoff HR