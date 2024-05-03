Shohei Ohtani and Wife Mamiko Tanaka Make Rare Public Appearance at Dodgers Gala

The gala is an annual fundraiser for the Dodgers foundation to support various community causes

Kevin Winter/Getty Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka

Shohei Ohtani is slowly letting the public into more of his private life, as the MLB star and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, made a rare appearance at a gala for his Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani, 29, and Tanaka, 28, attended the 8th annual Blue Diamond Gala at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium wearing matching black suits — Ohtani's accessorized with a white collared shirt underneath, while Tanaka opted for a design with sheer sleeves.

The gala is an annual fundraiser for the Dodgers foundation to support various community causes.

Ohtani’s fellow Dodger teammates, including Freddie Freeman, Jason Heyward, Kiké Hernandez and Mookie Betts, were also at the event, along with singer Ed Sheeran, according to ABC7.

Jerritt Clark/WireImage Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka

Back in February, the Japanese baseball superstar confirmed he got married, though he did not reveal his wife's identity at the time. Just a few weeks later, he posed for a photo with Tanaka, a former Japanese basketball player, leading fans to speculate she was his mystery wife.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the relationship, Ohtani took to social media to confirm the marriage.

“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” he wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

"I am excited for what is [to] come and thank you for your support," he continued.

He further expanded upon the happy news with an additional message. “The season is approaching, I am pleased to announce to you that I have gotten married,” Ohtani wrote in Japanese, as reported by CNN.

“We are still young and [there are] many things we don’t know yet, but we hope you will warmly watch over us,” he continued. “We hope that the two of us (and one dog) will work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans.”

