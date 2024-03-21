Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired over theft allegations

STORY: The LA Dodgers have fired the interpreter for Shohei Ohtani, one of the biggest names in baseball.

News outlets said Wedneday the interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, faces allegations of "massive theft" from the player to pay off gambling debts.

Sports network ESPN said at least $4.5 million was transferred from Ohtani's account to a gambling operation in Southern California.

While the LA Times, citing Ohtani's attorneys, said Mizuhara used the star player's funds to pay off an alleged illegal bookmaker who is reportedly under federal investigation.

Mizuhara is Ohtani's longtime friend, and he traveled to Seoul with the Dodgers for their Major League Baseball opening series against the San Diego Padres this week.

Mizuhara initially told ESPN on Tuesday Ohtani had agreed to cover his gambling debts.

However a day later, he said Ohtani did not know about the gambling debts and had not transferred money to the bookmaker's associate.

Mizuhara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The interpreter came to California when Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, and the Dodgers hired him when Ohtani inked a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the team in the offseason.