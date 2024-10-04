Shooting in Annapolis leaves woman dead, suspect not caught

CBC

More than 500 charges were issued during the annual Project Safe Semester campaign by Waterloo regional police.The campaign ran from Aug. 29 to Sept. 29 and focuses on the university district in Waterloo. The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the aim of the campaign "is to promote the safety and wellbeing of university and college students."Police laid out the number of charges from each week:Week One: 47 charges.Week Two: 105 charges.Week Three: 191 charges.Week Four: 124 charges.Week Five: