Shooting in Annapolis leaves woman dead, suspect not caught
A woman was found dead in her car Thursday in Annapolis, according to police. In a press conference, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said evidence does not suggest it was random.
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole was rescinded Wednesday for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case killing of her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986.
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
A Toronto police officer is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while investigating a stopped vehicle on Wednesday.The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue and the officer was rushed to hospital, police said.The suspect believed to be the shooter was arrested on Wednesday evening, police said, while two other suspects were arrested earlier.A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said in an email Thursd
Jeffrey Gafoor murdered Lynette White in 1988, but was not jailed until 2003.
The teenager, whose name was not released by authorities, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July death of 48-year-old Octavia Redmond
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
An RCMP officer has testified about the firearms, drugs and thousands in cash police seized from the home of Joedin Leger after his 2022 death in Moncton. Cross-examination of RCMP Const. Julie Wood, who was the police exhibits officer for the investigation of the 18-year-old's death, continued Wednesday. The testimony came on the seventh day of the jury trial of Riley Phillips, 20, who faces a charge of second-degree murder. It's alleged he killed Leger on April 25, 2022.The Crown alleges Leger
More than 500 charges were issued during the annual Project Safe Semester campaign by Waterloo regional police.The campaign ran from Aug. 29 to Sept. 29 and focuses on the university district in Waterloo. The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the aim of the campaign "is to promote the safety and wellbeing of university and college students."Police laid out the number of charges from each week:Week One: 47 charges.Week Two: 105 charges.Week Three: 191 charges.Week Four: 124 charges.Week Five:
A family of five pedestrians was struck by a driver in an Etobicoke crosswalk on Wednesday, leaving a 39-year-old woman in critical condition while a man and their three children were also injured.The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. at the corner of Islington Avenue and Finchley Road, police said in a news release Thursday.The driver, a 77-year-old woman, was westbound on Finchley when she made a left turn to go southbound on Islington, according to police. The family was in the crosswalk, h
Thai police have identified all the victims of Tuesday’s school bus fire and will release the bodies of all the victims to their families on Wednesday, according to a forensics department spokesperson. (AP Video by Tian Macleod Ji)
Terryon Thomas, who also goes by the name "Mr. Prada 456" on TikTok, was booked into jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting arrest