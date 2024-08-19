Shooting at a gathering in Baltimore leaves 1 dead and 7 others wounded, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting at a gathering in Baltimore has left one person dead and seven others wounded, police said.

It appears that “multiple people opened fire" just after 8 p.m. Sunday in east Baltimore, Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters.

“Officers located multiple victims as well as multiple firearms on the scene,” Worley said.

A 36-year-old man died in the shooting, Worley said. Conditions of the wounded were critical to stable, Worley said, and they ranged in age from 22 to 45 years old, according to preliminary information.

The identity of the man who died wasn't immediately released. The shooting was under investigation Monday.