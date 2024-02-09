Shooting in Lansdowne leaves one juvenile injured, say police
Baltimore County Police investigated a shooting in Lansdowne on Thursday afternoon, and confirmed a juvenile was the victim. Officers responded to Twin Circle Way, and found a juvenile who was wounded. The child was taken to an area hospital. "I was in my yard playing with my kids - I heard the gunshot, I grabbed my kids and ran inside," said Melissa Miller, a parent. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/shooting-in-lansdowne-leaves-one-juvenile-injured-say-police