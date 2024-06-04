Shooting near LSU campus

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she'll acquit
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
- CBC
Woman's 12-hour torture killing took place Christmas Day, judge hears in manslaughter plea
WARNING: The details in this article are graphic and violent.One of the people responsible for torturing and killing a Calgary woman on Christmas Day 2016 pleaded guilty Monday. For 12 hours, Tammie Howard, also known as Irish, was hung from the rafters of a garage in the southeast community of Forest Lawn, beaten and repeatedly shot with a nail gun. Natalie Vinje, 38, was originally charged with first-degree murder in Howard's death. She pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. Details of the cri
- The Hill
Speaker Johnson announces plan to take on justice system following Trump conviction
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
- People
Dog Saved from Sweltering Truck After Owners Leave Pet Locked in Vehicle to Go to Beach, Police Say
"This dog is so thirsty," says one of the officers in the body cam footage
- People
Man Out on Bond for Allegedly Raping Stepdaughter Kills Her, Then Dies by Suicide
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
- HuffPost
Kevin McCarthy Wants Matt Gaetz ‘Convicted’ Over ‘Underage Women’
The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.
- People
Facebook Messages Reveal Years of Torture that Led to Death of 5-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutors
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
- People
Baby Found in Shopping Bag Is Third Newborn Abandoned by Same Parents, Court Hears
DNA tests established the three babies were siblings in April
- LA Times
Glendale police officer seen kicking teen in the face charged with assault. It was caught on video
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
- The Independent
Outrage as NYC Parks officer tries to detain 14-year-old girl selling fruit
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
- CBC
Police ID victim of quintuple Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police have identified a man who died after five people were shot in an Etobicoke high school parking lot on Sunday.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said 61-year-old Woodstock man Delroy "George" Parkes was fatally shot in a North Albion Collegiate Institute parking lot, near the corner of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, on Sunday.In the news release, police said a group of men were gathered there after a soccer game when a dark pickup truck pulled into the parking lot.Two
- BBC
Care worker raped girl at home he worked in
Kevin Cooper-Shaw groomed the vulnerable teenager while he was supposed to be looking after her.
- The Canadian Press
Man arrested after child dies in boating incident in Quebec's Laurentians
MONTREAL — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec's upper Laurentians region.
- Associated Press
What to know about the latest trial involving Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox is expected to appear in person in an Italian court on Wednesday to defend herself in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her, following her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, and a 2015 high court verdict definitively clearing Knox and her short-time boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, doubt about her role persists, particularly in Italy, among members of Kercher’s family and for the innocent man she accused. Here is a glance at the key details in the case: WHO IS AMANDA KNOX?
- Bloomberg
TD Bribery Woes Spread to Florida as New Allegations Surface
(Bloomberg) -- Fresh allegations that a longtime Toronto-Dominion Bank branch worker in Florida took a series of $200 bribes to help clients move millions to Colombia by skirting anti-money-laundering defenses are adding to the lender’s mushrooming US legal problems.Most Read from BloombergKey Engines of US Consumer Spending Are Losing Steam All at OnceMnuchin Chases Wall Street Glory With His War Chest of Foreign MoneyHomebuyers Are Starting to Revolt Over Steep Prices Across USAMLO Protege She
- BBC
Teenage motorist filmed beating Kenyan policeman arrested
The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.
- People
Court Docs Reveal Final Moments of Mo. Children, 9 and 2, Whose Mom Allegedly Killed Them Before Confession
Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter
- CBC
Montreal police make second arrest in Robert Miller investigation
Police have arrested a 67-year-old woman who they say was an accomplice to Robert Miller, the Montreal billionaire charged with sexual assault and exploitation of 10 women and girls.Montreal police said Tuesday that Teresita Fuentes has been arrested and charged with procuring sexual services in connection with one of Miller's 10 alleged victims. Eight of them were minors at the time of the alleged crimes. Miller, the former owner of Future Electronics, a Montreal-based electronic parts distribu
- The Canadian Press
Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail, where he and mother are charged with $1M in fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
- CNN
‘I will not be intimidated’: Attorney General Merrick Garland to slam attacks against Justice Department
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to slam the “repeated attacks” and “conspiracy” theories floated by Republicans about the Justice Department being weaponized against former President Donald Trump during his opening statements to Congress on Tuesday, according to prepared remarks shared with CNN.