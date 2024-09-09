Shooting near Myrtle Beach area drugstore part of kidnapping, police say. What we know

A shooting near a drugstore in the Myrtle Beach area on Sunday appears to have been a kidnapping and assault incident, according to a report from Horry County Police.

Horry County Police were called to a CVS, 2996 E. U.S. 501 in Conway, around 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. Police secured the scene but did not arrest anyone.

There was one victim and three suspects listed on the police report. No names have been released and no one was arrested.

The report did not describe what happened but was listed as a kidnapping and aggravated assault case.

The scene was reported as having multiple police vehicles in the parking lot and the parking lot to the CVS was blocked off with crime scene tape.

It does not appear that anyone was injured and there is no threat to the general public, according to a statement made by Horry County Police on Facebook.

Additional details were not provided.